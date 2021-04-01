Newcastle Student Wins March #LCNme365 Photo Contest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With a photo of her playful horse Hotrod, Taryn Crummett won the March #LCNme365 photo contest with 51.3% of reader votes.

Crummett, a senior at Cony High School in Augusta, snapped the photo with her Canon Rebel camera at her home in Newcastle.

“I was just outside on a nice day, taking pictures of my horses, and he’s a big goofball and pretty photogenic,” Crummett said.

Crummett submitted the photo after her mom told her about the contest. She said the win felt “pretty good” and she hopes to one day turn her photography hobby into a profession.

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Crummett will receive a $50 gift certificate to Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, the sponsor of the March contest. She will also receive a canvas print of her photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U in Newcastle.

As the third monthly winner, Crummett cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2021, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Crummett’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2021.

Submissions are now being accepted for the April #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from Renys. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

