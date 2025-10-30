Newcastle to Close Four Roads on Halloween Night

The Newcastle Select Board voted to close four roads on Halloween night to keep trick-or-treaters safe during its Monday, Oct. 27 meeting.

Board members voted to close Glidden Street, Pump Street, Cross Street, and Stewart Street to vehicle traffic from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31. According to Town Manager Kevin Sutherland, 32 of 35 respondents to a survey sent out to Glidden Street residents said they wanted the roads closed for trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

Lincoln County Commissioner David Levesque, who attended the meeting as a Newcastle resident, said “mobs” of children come to the area on Halloween night. With over 500 kids collecting candy in the neighborhood in the past, board member Ben Frey said he has seen cars take over 30 minutes to get through Glidden Street.

“It’s a major problem,” Frey said. “To have the road closed is going to keep people that don’t realize the foot traffic volume … from making that mistake.”

To ensure Shuck Station patrons can still park and dine, the road closure will begin immediately after the restaurant’s parking area. The board discussed having local traffic let through so neighborhood residents can get home. Sutherland will work with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to determine logistics.

In other news, the board accepted a $3,000 Risk Reduction Grant from the Maine Municipal Association. The funds will be used to purchase new camera security systems and door locks for the town office and fire department building.

The next Newcastle Select Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10 in the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station. For more information, go to newcastlemaine.us or call 653-3441.

