Newcastle Waits on Traffic and Roads Ordinance, Passes Budget

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Newcastle voters approved a $3.13 million municipal budget as part of a 7.16% overall budget increase at annual town meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

A repeal of the town’s 1989 parking ordinance and replacement with a new traffic and roads ordinance were voted down at the recommendation of Newcastle Select Board Chair Joel Lind, who said changes were required after discussion at a recent public hearing. Voters will consider the amended ordinance at a special town meeting in the future.

The town’s total budget as approved, which includes municipal expenses, education, and county tax commitments, is $5,693,315.36, an increase of $380,540.74 or 7.16%.

The total municipal budget approved in the open portion of the annual town meeting totals $3,133,306.37, an increase of $80,799.41 or 2.65%.

The municipal budget includes administrations and operation, public services, public safety, public works, reserves, and debt services.

Audience members asked about the totals of various increases and requested explanations of various work done by the town. All budget articles ultimately passed as presented.

Administration and operations costs total $660,907.07, an increase of $58,968.31 or 9.8%. This category includes the select board, town staff, and compensation.

When introducing the article, select board member Karen Paz said $19,800 of the increase was set aside for the search for a new town manager to replace Sarah Macy, who left the position last month. Macy did not have town manager experience when she began, according to Paz, and this sum is to cover the possibility of hiring an experienced candidate.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed that we don’t need to spend all of it,” Paz said.

The increase also covers the change of treasurer and tax collector positions from part time to full time with the goal of increasing staff retention.

Public services are $294,192.54, an increase of $524 or 0.18%. Costs include waste disposal, outside agencies, and planning and development.

The increase includes a contribution to the Central Lincoln County YMCA, board member Tor Glendinning said, which the town had made in the past but suspended in recent years.

Public safety costs are $277,310.69, an increase of $6,755.43 or 2.49%. These include fire department costs; animal control; emergency medical services; and the Clayton V. Huntley Jr. Fire Station.

Select board member Tom Kostenbader said firefighter compensation holds flat this year, and the Newcastle Fire Department has registered an increase of about 20% due to interest rates and equipment costs.

Costs in this center decreased from the town’s service contract with Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, which changed its funding formula for member towns last year.

Public works totals $662,399. These costs include road maintenance, snow removal, labor, and equipment.

Residents registered complaints about mailboxes being hit by plows, the amount of salt used on roads, and the tree work done to clear the roads, which one resident said was too aggressive and another not aggressive enough.

Reserve categories, totaling $984,780, a decrease of $2,500 or 0.25%, and debt services, totaling $253,717.07, a decrease of $16,789.50 or 6.2%, have both gone down this year.

Article 28 asked residents to authorize a transfer of $50,000 from its undesignated fund balance to a village partnership initiative reserve account. Glendinning said this amount would be used for a pre-engineering study for traffic improvements on state roads in the downtown area.

The River Road interchange and the intersection at the Newcastle Publick House were listed as specific areas for focus.

This Maine Department of Transportation program is designed to give towns a say in how traffic problems are addressed, according to Glendinning, and the state will match funds 50-50 for a project of up to $150,000.

The annual town meeting, which drew a crowd of over 50, closed after this warrant article was approved.

Newcastle voters elected two new town officers and one incumbent at the polls June 13 in three uncontested races.

Glendinning won reelection for a three-year term on the Newcastle Select Board. Rufus Percy won a three-year term on the board. Rob Nelson did not seek reelection.

Elizabeth Ball was elected to a three-year term on the Newcastle School Committee. Jesse Butler did not seek reelection.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

