No Injuries from Head-on Collision in Bristol

A Dodge Caliber was damaged in a head-on collision with a Toyota Corolla near Bristol Consolidated School the afternoon of Friday, May 22. No injuries were reported. (Evan Houk photo)

There were no injuries in a head-on collision near Bristol Consolidated School, at 2153 Bristol Road in Pemaquid, the afternoon of Friday, May 22.

A tan Toyota Corolla was going north, toward Damariscotta, and a red Dodge Caliber was going south, toward New Harbor, at the time of the crash. The Corolla crossed the centerline and struck the Caliber head-on just before 2 p.m., according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Colby.

One lane was closed while emergency crews cleaned up the area.

The Bristol Fire Department, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

A Toyota Corolla sustained heavy damage in a head-on collision with a Dodge Caliber near Bristol Consolidated School the afternoon of Friday, May 22. No injuries were reported. (Evan Houk photo)

