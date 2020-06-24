No Injuries in Collision on Route 1 in Waldoboro

There were no injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Route 1 in Waldoboro the morning of Tuesday, June 23.

Michael Burgess, 63, of Damariscotta, was driving a Chrysler minivan south on Route 1, according to Officer Nathaniel Jack, of the Waldoboro Police Department. Lydia Cronkhite, 25, of Waldoboro, was driving a Toyota RAV4 south on Route 1, behind Burgess.

Burgess stopped on Route 1 and was attempting to make a left turn into Winks Auto Sales and Service. Cronkhite attempted to avoid his vehicle, but struck his rear bumper on the right and lost control of her vehicle.

The Cronkhite vehicle continued down the driveway to Delano Seafood, on the other side of Route 1, and across a portion of the yard before coming to rest in the woods.

Jack said Cronkhite was fortunate to avoid a large tree and an outbuilding on the property.

Cronkhite was the sole occupant of her vehicle, while Burgess had one passenger.

Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash said paramedics checked all three individuals at the scene. No one needed to be taken to the hospital.

Both lanes of traffic on Route 1 remained open as emergency crews worked.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services at 11 a.m. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, the Waldoboro Fire Department, and the Waldoboro Police Department responded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

