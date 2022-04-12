No Injuries in Newcastle Rollover

There were no injuries to the driver after a car rolled over on Mills Road in Newcastle on Tuesday, April 12.

Christian A. Bitteritti, 42, of Nobleboro, was traveling east on Mills Road when he said a white SUV traveling in the opposite direction over the center line forced him to swerve.

After overcorrecting the steering, Bitteritti’s black Toyota RAV-4 hit a ditch near the railroad tracks in the area of 321 Mills Road and rolled over.

Bitteritti said he had no injuries. He was evaluated by Central Lincoln County Ambulance and released.

One lane of Mills Road was closed for a period of time while the car was removed by Damariscotta’s Quick Turn Auto Repair & Towing.

The Newcastle Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

(This story will be updated.)

