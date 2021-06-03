No Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash at Damariscotta Intersection

There were no injuries after three vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 1 and Belvedere Road in Damariscotta the morning of Wednesday, June 2.

Robert J. Selverstone, 59, of Damariscotta, was driving a black 2019 Ford Escape east on Belvedere Road, crossing Route 1 in the direction of Damariscotta, according to Sgt. Erick Halpin, of the Damariscotta Police Department. Joseph A. Shaw, 31, of Rockport, was driving a gray 2013 Ford Fusion north on Route 1. Patrick A. Densmore, 55, of Waldoboro, was driving a red 2009 Subaru Forester west on Belvedere Road and had stopped at the stop sign opposite from Selverstone.

As Selverstone crossed Route 1, the front end of his Escape collided with the front end of Shaw’s Fusion. The Fusion then collided with the front end of Densmore’s Forester before flipping onto its roof and coming to rest just north of the intersection.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All three vehicles sustained “disabling damage,” according to Halpin. Damariscotta’s Quick Turn Auto Repair and Towing Inc. removed them from the scene.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and Damariscotta Fire Department at 9:51 a.m. and the scene was clear by 10:35 a.m.

“Fire and EMS were there instantaneously and were able to keep traffic moving,” Halpin said. “They’re always really quick, but that was probably the quickest I’ve ever seen.”

