Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Nobleboro Approves Budget, Fire Truck Purchase

at

Nobleboro voters approved all warrant articles, including the municipal and education budgets and funding for a new fire truck during the town meeting by referendum Friday, March 19. A total of 196 residents voted.

Dick Spear was reelected to the Nobleboro Board of Selectmen for a three-year term with 144 votes while Dale Wright was reelected for a two-year term as road commissioner with 119 votes.

Michael Ward was reelected to the school board for a three-year term, and Jennifer Pendleton won the second open seat on the school board. Both candidates ran unopposed.

Nobleboro residents passed an article to borrow $500,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck by a vote of 150-42.

The cost recovery program to pursue insurance payouts to reimburse the expense of fire department response to motor vehicle accidents passed by a vote of 170-16. Money raised from cost recovery will go towards a fund to save for the next fire truck.

The municipal budget totals $1,134,239, an increase of $81,168 or 7.16%. The education budget totals $3,919,234.71, an increase of $41,534.95 or 1.07% from the prior year.

Spear previously said residents may see an increase in property taxes from the current tax rate of $12.50 per $1,000 of valuation to $12.80 once the town assessment is concluded in June.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^