Nobleboro Approves Budget, Fire Truck Purchase

Nobleboro voters approved all warrant articles, including the municipal and education budgets and funding for a new fire truck during the town meeting by referendum Friday, March 19. A total of 196 residents voted.

Dick Spear was reelected to the Nobleboro Board of Selectmen for a three-year term with 144 votes while Dale Wright was reelected for a two-year term as road commissioner with 119 votes.

Michael Ward was reelected to the school board for a three-year term, and Jennifer Pendleton won the second open seat on the school board. Both candidates ran unopposed.

Nobleboro residents passed an article to borrow $500,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck by a vote of 150-42.

The cost recovery program to pursue insurance payouts to reimburse the expense of fire department response to motor vehicle accidents passed by a vote of 170-16. Money raised from cost recovery will go towards a fund to save for the next fire truck.

The municipal budget totals $1,134,239, an increase of $81,168 or 7.16%. The education budget totals $3,919,234.71, an increase of $41,534.95 or 1.07% from the prior year.

Spear previously said residents may see an increase in property taxes from the current tax rate of $12.50 per $1,000 of valuation to $12.80 once the town assessment is concluded in June.

