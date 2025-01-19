Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Budget Down 6.62%, Towns To Contribute More

While the overall budget is decreasing, the five towns associated with the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station are going to see an increase in their contributions to the station’s approved 2025 budget.

During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, the transfer station board unanimously approved a budget of $635,361, a decrease of $45,071 or 6.62% from last year. The transfer station’s board consists of Nobleboro Select Board Chair Richard “Dick” Spear, Nobleboro Select Board member Richard Powell, and Jefferson Select Board members Robert “Jigger” Clark and Claudia Orff-Reed.

Also present during the Jan. 9 meeting were Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Manager John Arsenault, Nobleboro Select Board member Jon Chadwick, Damariscotta Town Manager Andrew “Andy” Dorr, and Newcastle Town Manager Kevin Sutherland.

Contributions from member towns total $605,361, an increase of $25,929 or 4.28% over last year’s contributions. The balance, $30,000, will be taken from surplus, which represents a $60,000 or 66.67% decrease from last year’s fund balance. Arsenault said revenue taken in from collecting bottles and brush is down from the previous year.

Bremen will contribute $69,011.15, an increase of $2,955.91 or 4.28%. Damariscotta’s share totals $182,213.66, up $7,804.63 or 4.28%. Jefferson will pay $124,704.37, an increase of $5,341.37 or 4.28%.

Newcastle’s share is $150,129.53, up $6,430.39 or 4.28%. Nobleboro’s share is $79,302.29, up $3,396.70 or 4.28%.

During the meeting, Spear presented the budget, which yielded little discussion amongst attendees.

The station’s insurance budget is $28,306.84, an increase of $18,306.84 or 183.07%. Arsenault said this portion of the budget has gone up as there have been a few “accidents” involving employees over the last year, raising insurance costs for the station.

Other increases include the $6,500 supplies budget, an increase of $500 or 8.33%; the $6,400 utilities budget, an increase of $300 or 4.92%; and the $226,604 personnel services budget, an increase of $172 or 0.08%.

The professional fees budget is $2,200, no change from last year, and the equipment purchases budget is $0, no change from last year.

The miscellaneous incidentals budget is $13,300, a decrease of $42,200 or 76.04%. The portion of the budget, which includes capital accounts, is down because the transfer station board allocated roughly $41,400 last year to purchase a refurbished compactor and one new construction debris container.

The maintenance and repairs budget is $10,300, a decrease of $3,000 or 22.56%. Arsenault said this portion of the budget is down because roughly $30,000 was expended last year to perform major repairs and rent a backhoe.

The contracted services budget totals $341,750, a decrease of $19,150 or 5.31%. This budget includes costs for services such as tire and refrigerator disposal, snowplowing, and technology support.

For more information, contact the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station at 563-1610.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

