Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Budget Increases 10.99%

The five towns associated with the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station are going to see an increase in their contributions to the station’s approved 2024 budget.

The transfer station board approved a budget of $669,432, an increase of $66,336 or 10.99% over last year.

The transfer station’s board consists of Nobleboro Select Board Chair Richard “Dick” Spear and Jefferson Select Board members Robert “Jigger” Clark and Claudia Orff-Reed. Also present during the transfer station budget meeting the evening of Thursday, Jan. 18 was Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Manager John Arsenault, Bremen Select Board member Stephen Page, Newcastle Treasurer and Tax Collector Michelle Cameron, and Nobleboro Select Board member Jon Chadwick.

Contributions from the member towns total $579,432, an increase of $96,336 or 19.94% over last year’s contributions. The balance, $90,000, will be taken from surplus to complete the $669,432 budget.

Bremen will contribute $66,055, up $10,982 or 19.94%. Damariscotta’s share totals $174,409, up $28,997 or 19.94%. Jefferson will pay $119,363, up $19,845 or 19.94%. Newcastle will contribute $143,699, up $23,891 or 19.94%. Nobleboro’s share is $75,906, up $12,621 or 19.94%.

The transfer station board approved $41,400 for capital accounts as part of the 2024 budget to purchase a refurbished compactor to be installed in April and one new “can” to transport waste.

A construction debris container, referred to as a “can” by transfer station personnel, is a 55 yard container with an open top that is used to transport demolition debris and waste.

The board approved the 2024 budget with the potential to raise it, as members discussed taking money out of surplus to purchase another can, totaling two new cans for the transfer station. Each can costs around $11,000, according to Chadwick.

If the board does decide to purchase another can, the total amount taken from surplus would raise from $90,000 to $101,000, according to Spear.

In other business, Spear told attendees at the Jan. 18 meeting that the town of Alna inquired about joining the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station’s operations. Currently, Alna utilizes the Wiscasset Transfer Station.

If Alna is accepted by the board to contribute to the transfer station’s operations, Spear said there would be less money taken out of surplus to cover the remainder of the budget following the towns’ contributions.

Spear said he is discussing finances with Alna and presenting numbers to the town that are similar to Bremen’s cut of the total budget, since Bremen and Alna are similar in terms of population size, but that there has been no progress made towards accepting or denying the town.

Another meeting of the transfer station board would need to be convened to accept the town of Alna into the transfer station’s operations, according to Spear. No additional meeting has been scheduled.

For more information, contact the Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station at 563-1610.

