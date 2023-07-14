Nobleboro Man Dies After Jefferson Crash

A Nobleboro 20-year-old died from his injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson early in the morning of Friday, July 7.

According to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Johnson was a passenger in a 1981 Chevy truck operated by Jason Winchenbach, 35, of Waldoboro.

Winchenbach lost control of the vehicle while making a turn on Gardiner Road and struck a tree just after 2 a.m., Kane said.

Johnson was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he died later that day, Kane said.

Winchenbach was also transported to Maine Medical Center with severe injuries. He was in fair condition on Tuesday, July 11, according to Clay Holtzman, the hospital’s vice president for communications and public affairs.

Kane said the truck did not have airbags and it was uncertain whether occupants wore seatbelts.

Deputy Jerold Winslow, of the LCSO, the Jefferson Fire Department, and Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, Kane said.

The crash is still under investigation, Kane said.

