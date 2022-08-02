Nobleboro Man Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Mark Allen as the winner of the July #LCNme365 photo contest with his picture of a baby loon receiving a snack.

Allen, of Nobleboro, captured the photo with is Canon R5 camera using a 600 mm lens at Damariscotta Lake. It was a morning in which there was no wind with a temperature of about 60 degrees.

“I knew where two or three families (of loons) were going to be, so I put a kayak in and paddled out before sunrise,” Allen said. “My goal was to get a baby with the mother or father feeding it or a baby riding on the parent.”

Allen said he made sure to keep his distance, as he didn’t want to get too close and scare the loons from their home.

In addition to having his photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Allen, will receive a $50 gift certificate to Riverside Butcher Co., of Damariscotta, the sponsor of the July contest.

As the seventh monthly winner, Allen cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2022, but he can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Allen’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2022.

Submissions are now being accepted for the August #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business courtesy of Safe Yard Organics, the sponsor of the August contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

