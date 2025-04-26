Nobleboro Principal Plans Return To His Roots

Almost three years after he was appointed as principal of Nobleboro Central School, Adam Bullard is planning his return to where his career started.

During a meeting of the Nobleboro School Committee on April 15, Bullard announced his resignation.

“It was not an easy decision for me,” said Bullard. “(Nobleboro Central School) has been an absolute highlight for me, professionally.”

“I appreciate your time here,” said Nobleboro School Committee Chair Matt Benner to Bullard.

School committee member Michael Ward then jokingly began to make a motion to deny Bullard’s resignation, earning laughter from audience members in attendance.

The next evening, Wednesday, April 16, the Camden-Rockport School Board unanimously approved Bullard as the assistant principal of Camden-Rockport Elementary School.

“Adam started in this district somewhere about 25 years ago,” Camden-Rockport Schools Superintendent Maria Libby said during the April 16 meeting. “He was an (educational technician) in my math classroom, and he’s journeyed a long ways from there to here.”

Bullard began his career at the Camden Teen Center following his graduation from the University of Maine in Orono. He said through his role there, he learned he wanted to dedicate his career to working with children.

After receiving his master’s degree in education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education in 2002, he became an education technician in the Camden-based MSAD 28.

Over 20 years later, Bullard saw there was an administration position open in MSAD 28. He said he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to return to the area where it all began for him.

“It’s been a circuitous path to get here,” said Bullard. “It’s kind of surreal but very exciting, to say the least.”

Additionally, as a Camden resident, Bullard said the commute to Nobleboro Central School was taking away time that should be devoted to students.

“(Camden) is my home, it’s where I started,” said Bullard. “Knowing people that are at (Camden-Rockport Elementary School) right now, I just really felt connected to the mission and the vision and was looking forward to coming back.”

Bullard’s last day with Nobleboro Central School is Monday, June 30. His contract with Camden-Rockport Elementary School begins Tuesday, July 1.

The next meeting of the Nobleboro School Committee is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20 in the Nobleboro Central School library, at 194 Center St.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

