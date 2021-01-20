Nobleboro Residents Request Restrooms at Swimming Hole January 20, 2021 at 10:12 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCodeRED Emergency Communications Coming to WaldoboroBristol Mills Swimming Hole ClosedNobleboro Resident Seeks Solution to Neighborhood’s Rodent InfestationAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilySave the Bristol Mills Swimming Hole Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!