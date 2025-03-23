Nobleboro Vetoes Electronic Voting, Approves Town Budget

In just under an hour, Nobleboro voters approved every article but one at the town’s annual meeting on Saturday, March 15.

While they approved all articles related to the town’s $2,906,523 municipal budget, voters rejected an article about using electronic clickers to signal their answers during future town meetings rather than raising their hands, an endeavor that would have cost the town about $5,000, said Nobleboro Treasurer Robyn Clark.

“We figure it might get people to vote more freely and honestly without worrying about what their neighbors think about their vote,” said Clark.

The article was met with disapproval from a majority of those in attendance.

“Are these broken?” said resident Joshua Lee, referring to the cardstock voters hold up to signal their choices.

Voters approved a $2,906,523 municipal budget, an increase of $40,721 or 1.42% from last year. Although Nobleboro’s education budget is usually also on the agenda for the annual town meeting, voters won’t consider it until a special town meeting tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 17.

An amendment to the budget was made in regard to the amount the town will give to the Central Lincoln County YMCA, which had requested a donation of $7,500.

While it was suggested by both the Nobleboro Select Board and the Nobleboro Budget Committee to not give the organization any funds, Clark, as a resident, suggested $3,000 be appropriated, which was met with approval from the majority of voters. Ultimately, voters appropriated $16,730 to outside organizations.

This amendment altered the outside agencies portion of the budget to total $136,510, a decrease of $18,890 or 12.16% from last year.

Also in this portion of the budget is the town’s contract with Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, which totals $99,780, an increase of $284 or 0.29%.

The outside agencies budget also includes funding for Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta. While the select board and budget committee recommended $10,000 go toward funding the library, voters ultimately approved a $20,000 appropriation, which was the full amount the library requested.

Skidompha Public Library Executive Director Matthew Graff attended the March 15 meeting to speak to the importance of funding the library, which serves the towns of Damariscotta, Newcastle, and Nobleboro.

“I feel we are a key resource for our service area,” said Graff. “Support for the library is really an expression for the support of the values of the library, and those values include literacy, children’s literacy, learning, education, curiosity, community, and, perhaps most important, connection.”

The rest of the articles pertaining to funding received little to no comments from voters.

Nobleboro’s contribution to the county budget is $636,877, up $44,568 or 7.52%.

Nobleboro’s share of the $635,361 Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station budget that was approved in January totals $79,302.29, up $3,396.70 or 4.28%.

Bremen will contribute $69,011.15, an increase of $2,955.91 or 4.28%. Damariscotta’s share totals $182,213.66, up $7.804.63 or 4.28%. Jefferson will pay $124,704.37, an increase of $5,341.37 or 4.28%. Newcastle’s share is $150,129.53, up $6,430.39 or 4.28%.

The town administration budget is $242,221, an increase of $20,046 or 9.02%.

The fire department budget, which totals $198,600, reflects an increase of $38,863 or 24.33% from last year.

The road maintenance budget is $149,500, an increase of $39,500 or 35.91%. This rise is due in part to a one-time allocation of $50,000 from the town’s hot top account to proceed with a culvert replacement on Lower Cross Road. There has been a weight restriction of ten tons on the road since September 2024.

Because of this one-time allocation, the hot top account budget is $250,000, a decrease of $50,000 or 16.67%.

The winter road maintenance budget is $268,000, an increase of $4,179 or 1.58%.

The general administration budget is $75,767, up $1,492 or 2.01%.

Debt service totals $57,118, down $50,000 or 46.68% from last year. $50,000 was budgeted toward the repair of the Cotton Stream culvert on Bayview Road last year. However, town officials are requesting voters appropriate $21,500 this year toward the project, as the town experienced an unexpected shortfall in funding.

The maintenance of town buildings budget is $47,930, up $1,280 or 2.74%.

The revaluation budget is $45,000, down $15,000 or 25% from last year. The town approved a $140,000 contract with KRT Appraisals, of Haverhill, Mass., during the annual town meeting in March 2023. The revaluation is expected to be completed in the spring.

The town capital account is $25,000, an increase of $25,000 or 100%. Nobleboro Select Board Chair Richard “Dick” Spear said the board created this account so the town could have a fund for any unexpected expenses that may arise throughout the year.

The code enforcement account budget is $20,843, a decrease of $8,409 or 28.75%. The payment for the code enforcement officer position was decreased after the death of Stanley Waltz, a longtime employee, in November 2024. It is budgeted at $13,000, a decrease of $8,200 or 38.68%.

The tax anticipation loan is $12,000, up $9,000 or 300% from last year. Spear said this line item was increased to align with the actual amount the town spent in the last year, which was $11,558.80. The town only budgeted $3,000 for 2024.

The animal control budget is $8,000, up $1,500 or 23.08% from last year. The town of Nobleboro’s animal control contract is with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The miscellaneous account budget is $7,493, up $971 or 14.89% from last year. The budget reflects an increase due in part to fees for the Maine Municipal Association, which is $4,000, an increase of $398 or 11.05%. Additionally, contracted services, such as advertising, are $2,800, an increase of $600 or 27.27%.

The welfare budget is $1,000. The town has not budgeted for general assistance in the last few years, and Spear said this figure is based on the actual amount expended in the last year, which is $1,881.52.

With little to no discussion, voters also approved a solar energy systems ordinance, amendments to the roads section of the town’s land use ordinance, and changing the road commissioner’s term from two years to three years beginning in 2027.

Voters elected from the floor Peter Gabbe, Brandon Henny, Elizabeth Lufkin, and incumbent Brittany Carter to serve three-year terms on the budget committee. Gabbe and Henny replace longtime civil servant Dale Wright and fill a seat that has been vacant. Elizabeth Lufkin replaces Robert “Bob” Spear.

“I’d like to recognize Dale Wright for the years he’s put in as selectman and budget committee chair, and I’d also like to recognize my brother, Bob, he spent quite a few years on the budget committee, too,” said Spear.

Prior to the annual town meeting, voters went to the polls on Friday, March 14 for the election of municipal officers. (See related article in this edition.)

Incumbent Jon Chadwick beat Pamela Miller in the race for a three-year term on the select board.

Mark Moody Jr. was elected over Miller to serve a two-year term on the Nobleboro School Committee. Moody will serve the rest of a three-year term originally held by Zachary Brown, who was elected in March 2024 but stepped down shortly after. Holly Harlow was appointed to serve in Brown’s place until the position could be placed on the ballot again, said Town Clerk Emerald Friend. Harlow did not see reelection.

Incumbents Matthew Benner and Michael Ward were reelected for two three-year terms on the school committee.

Benner was also reelected for a two-year term as road commissioner.

The March 15 meeting ended with Spear not only thanking the various committees that contribute to the town’s success, but he also recognized a few specific people for their hard work and dedication, including Waltz, who died in November 2024 after serving the town in various roles for over 20 years.

“This is the largest crowd for a town meeting that I’ve seen in quite a few years, so I just want to thank everybody for coming,” Spear said. “What we vote here today is not up to (the select board). We raise the money and spend according to what you guys vote, and that’s how the town government works.”

Voters will gather again in May for a special town meeting to consider the town’s education budget. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 17.

