Nobleboro Voters Show Up to Support Community Service Agencies

So many residents turned out for Nobleboro’s annual town meeting at Nobleboro Central School on Saturday, March 21, Town Clerk Emerald Friend said she had to split the voting cards in half in order to have enough to go around.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” she said.

The most spirited discussion of the day revolved around the funding of outside agencies that rely in part or whole on support from local towns. Requests under $10,000 were covered in one article that included provider agencies like New Hope Midcoast, CLC YMCA, Coastal Kids Preschool, Spectrum Generations, and others. Skidompha Library and Central Lincoln County Adult Education were voted on separately.

The total proposed budget of $52,166.63 represented a decrease of $6,952.37 or 11.76% from the previous year and $16,582.24 or 24.12% less than the $68,748.87 originally requested by the organizations.

According to budget committee member Peter Gabbe, the committee approached Skidompha Library about cuts to the institution’s requested $20,000 town contribution. He said the library was able to lower the amount to $17,500 and based on that reduction, the committee decided to cut all recommendations for outside agencies by 12.5% across the board.

Dale Wright made a motion from the floor to amend the combined agency article that did not include Skidompha or adult education to match the original requested total of $25,230.

“From Coastal Kids to Elder Care, it covers all of us,” he said, calling it a mistake not to fund the organizations.

Diane Morrison, who volunteers with Spectrum Generations, said the value of the service the organization provides residents in Nobleboro was about $14,796 and the amount being requested was only $2,520.

“We understand that these agencies need our support,” Gabbe said. “They do provide valuable services. Just like they have bad years the town has bad years.”

Carolyn Gabbe said the budget committee “did a lot of work trying to pare those numbers down … so that it was supporting our goals but also not taxing our low income and the elderly fixed income residents out of their homes …We need to respect that.”

In Article 13, the select board and budget committee recommended reducing the adult education request by $6,115.87 to $17,403. After discussion, residents voted to approve the full amount requested, $23,518.37.

Residents approved the purchase of a new fire truck at a cost of up to $75,000. The more maneuverable pickup truck would be funded in part from the sale of Engine 3, with the balance made up from undesignated funds and a one-year loan from First National Bank.

Voters agreed to raise $50,000 for potential legal costs from a lawsuit brought against the town over a proposed 86-foot Verizon cell tower.

The lawsuit, filed by Blue Sky Towers III in February, states the town’s land use ordinance, along with the appeals board’s decision not to grant a dimensional variance for the proposed cell tower, violates federal telecommunication laws.

Nobleboro Select Board Chair John Chadwick clarified the vote was about raising money for a possible legal defense and not about the location of the tower. He said the town generally allocates $5,000 for legal services and that legal spending for the suit could potentially exceed the $50,000 request.

An article to adopt electronic “clickers” for future town meetings had been voted down in 2025 but was back on the ballot based on resident requests.

Josh Hatch questioned the cost of the system and gave a quick demonstration on the benefits of paper ballots, dropping one and stomping on it before picking it up to show voters that “it still works.”

Town Treasurer Robyn Clark spoke in favor of the clickers, which she said would cost less than $4,000 and would enable residents to vote anonymously.

Deputy Town Clerk Shanae Soper said electronic voting could also help ensure accuracy in close votes and would enhance the comfort level of some voters.

In an ironic twist the vote was close enough that moderator Don Means said, “I think I’m going to have a hand count.”

The clickers won, with the cost expected to be added to the 2027 budget.

Three new ordinances passed easily, setting standards for who bears the financial responsibility for installation of street signs and culverts and establishing a sex-offender registration policy that restricts sex-offenders from residing within 750 feet of schools, parks, and other locations that primarily serve children.

Resident Mary Sheldon asked for clarification around the $1,000 budget for the state-mandated general assistance program. Clark said that any resident can apply and that the assistance comes in the form most needed, whether that be help with housing, food, or heat. She said the town has already spent $933 in January and February.

Residents applauded when Sheldon mentioned that a recent soup and chili fundraiser at the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro raised $7,200 for the Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County to aid Nobleboro residents.

Facing a $675,000 loss in revenue from unexpected tax abatements and a $273,232.33 reduction in the state subsidy for the school budget, the town’s budget and school committees looked for opportunities to cut costs.

“This year had one of the most engaged budget committees we’ve had,” Chadwick said.

While the 12.5% across-the-board cut in funding for outside agencies was overruled by voters, the elimination of two-hour minimum call pay reduced the fire department’s payroll costs, bringing their budget below last year.

The Nobleboro School Committee reduced the education budget by $16,490.30 from its initial presentation via insurance adjustments and corrections and the removal of cocurricular stipends, which will be supported by raised funds and donations in the future.

Voters approved the municipal budget of $2,419,687.25, an increase of $93,341.25 or 4.01% over last year.

The town administration budget is $276,050, up $33,829 or 12.25%. Much of the increase is from the $164,000 budgeted for town office payroll which is up $15,534 or 10.5% over last year.

The fire department budget totaled $176,244, down $22,356 or 11.26%.

The town’s contribution to Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service is $92,991, down $6,788.60 or 6.80%,

The road maintenance budget is $125,000, down $24,500 or 12.34%.

The paving budget is $300,000, up $50,000 or 16.67% to last year. According to Road Commissioner Matthew Benner, planned projects include finishing paving Lower Cross Road, laying a base coat on the Back Meadow Road from Route 1 to the Damariscotta line, and addressing Vannah Road, which Benner said is settling where the culvert was fixed.

The winter road maintenance budget is $279,307, up $11,307 or 4.05%.

The general administration budget is $86,000, up $10,233 or 11.90%.

The maintenance of town buildings budget is $68,700, up $20,770 or 30.23%.

The code enforcement account budget is $19,267, down $1,576 or 7.56%.

The animal control budget is $8,000, flat compared to last year. The town of Nobleboro’s animal control contract is with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The debt service budget totals $121,389.51, an increase of $64,271.51 or 112.52%. The budget includes the first of two payments to repay a $121,000 loan that was taken out to help fund the reconstruction of the Cotton Stream culvert on Bayview Road, which voters authorized at the 2025 annual town meeting.

The miscellaneous account budget is $7,750, up $257 or 3.32%.

The town capital account in the warrant is a $20,000 dedicated account toward the future purchase of a fireproof vault.

Nobleboro’s contribution to the county budget is $677,428, up $40,551 or 5.99%.

Nobleboro’s share of the $672,860 Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station budget totals $88,145, up $8,842.71 or 10.03%.

The $5,652,426.46 education budget passed with minimal discussion, despite the proposed increase in local taxes to offset the reduction in the state’s education subsidy. The required amount passed unanimously and the additional amount, decided by written ballot, was 97-10.

The education budget, which covers the cost of kindergarten through grade 12 public education, totaled an increase of $83,520.43 or 1.5%.

The estimated state subsidy of $353,385.29 represents a decrease in funds of $273,232.33 or 43.6%. Voters agreed to raise $5,116,368 through taxes, an increase of $251,731.73 or 5.17%.

Chadwick clarified the recently discovered mold issue at the Nobleboro Central School had no bearing on the current education budget. He reminded residents they would have an opportunity to ask questions and express concerns at an informational meeting immediately following the annual town meeting. (See related article in this edition).

In the election for town officials held on Friday, March 20, Kenneth York won a contested election to replace retiring select board member Richard Powell Jr. for a three-year term with 139 votes. He defeated Jacob Maxmin and Jason Hopkins who received 111 votes and 27 votes, respectively.

Former school committee member Michael Ward received 227 votes in an uncontested race for a one-year term to replace outgoing select board Chair Dick Spear who served a total of 23 years on the board.

Rhea Butler was reelected to the school committee for a three-year term with 122 votes. Candidates Richard Gaeth and Erla Beausang had 110 votes and 29 votes, respectively.

Ken Ames won a two-year term as a trustee of the Great Salt Bay Sanitary District with 31 write-in votes.

A total of 284 votes were cast. With no one taking out nomination papers for the town’s budget committee, residents tapped Bob Lain and Matt Sturtevant to fill two three-year terms from the floor of the annual town meeting.

(Bisi Cameron Yee is a freelance photojournalist and reporter based in Nobleboro. To contact her, email cameronyeephotography@gmail.com).

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