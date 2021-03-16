Nobleboro Voters to Choose Road Commissioner March 16, 2021 at 2:20 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentResidents of Nobleboro Road Request ImprovementsNobleboro Selectmen Discuss Truck TrafficDamariscotta Wins $3M Grant for Waterfront ProjectNobleboro Resident Seeks Solution to Neighborhood’s Rodent Infestation Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!