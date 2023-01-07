Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire

at

A floor lamp likely ignited two couches in the living room of an empty seasonal home in Bristol the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, causing a structure fire. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton said the fire likely began with a surge of 220 volts of electricity through a 110-volt outlet following damage to power lines from recent storms. (Photo courtesy Jared Pendleton)

A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7.

Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the fire at the waterfront home was likely related to pole damage from recent storms.

The house is used as a seasonal and weekend home, Pendleton said.

The structure was empty Saturday afternoon when a Spectrum worker repairing an unrelated issue saw smoke, heard crackling, and called 911. The Lincoln County Communications Center paged fire departments at 3:06 p.m.

Pendleton said he believed the fire started when an electrical surge put 220 volts of electricity through outlets in the house that were made to handle only 110. A floor lamp in the living room then likely caught two couches on fire and the flames spread. The fire was in its free-burning stage but ran out of fuel from the sealed windows, doors, and sheetrock, which created an envelope of several hundred-degree heat.

“The first floor is melted,” Pendleton said. “It’s going to be rebuilt, no question.”

He said the fire had created a buildup of heat when responders arrived. Firefighters dropped the internal temperature inside with a hose through the kitchen door, then removed a window and used high-velocity fans to stabilize the pressure.

Pendleton said the early call and response likely prevented further damage.

Central Maine Power Co. cut power while the fire was fought and was on scene repairing power lines.

The Bristol fire department responded with mutual aid from the South Bristol, Damariscotta, Nobleboro, Bremen, and Newcastle fire departments.

The Waldoboro Fire Department provided station coverage. Bristol first responders and Central Lincoln County Ambulance provided rehab for firefighters.

The Maine State Fire Marshal will confirm the fire’s cause on Monday, Pendleton said.

All units cleared the scene at 5:14 p.m. on Saturday.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Firefighters prepare to clear the scene of a Bristol structure fire the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. The interior of the home’s first floor was damaged by high temperatures. (Elizabeth Walztoni photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^