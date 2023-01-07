None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire

A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7.

Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the fire at the waterfront home was likely related to pole damage from recent storms.

The house is used as a seasonal and weekend home, Pendleton said.

The structure was empty Saturday afternoon when a Spectrum worker repairing an unrelated issue saw smoke, heard crackling, and called 911. The Lincoln County Communications Center paged fire departments at 3:06 p.m.

Pendleton said he believed the fire started when an electrical surge put 220 volts of electricity through outlets in the house that were made to handle only 110. A floor lamp in the living room then likely caught two couches on fire and the flames spread. The fire was in its free-burning stage but ran out of fuel from the sealed windows, doors, and sheetrock, which created an envelope of several hundred-degree heat.

“The first floor is melted,” Pendleton said. “It’s going to be rebuilt, no question.”

He said the fire had created a buildup of heat when responders arrived. Firefighters dropped the internal temperature inside with a hose through the kitchen door, then removed a window and used high-velocity fans to stabilize the pressure.

Pendleton said the early call and response likely prevented further damage.

Central Maine Power Co. cut power while the fire was fought and was on scene repairing power lines.

The Bristol fire department responded with mutual aid from the South Bristol, Damariscotta, Nobleboro, Bremen, and Newcastle fire departments.

The Waldoboro Fire Department provided station coverage. Bristol first responders and Central Lincoln County Ambulance provided rehab for firefighters.

The Maine State Fire Marshal will confirm the fire’s cause on Monday, Pendleton said.

All units cleared the scene at 5:14 p.m. on Saturday.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

