North Country Wind Bells Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday with ‘Liberty Bell’

As the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence approached, Peggy and Ron Davis, owners of North Country Wind Bells & More in Waldoboro, knew they wanted to find a way to commemorate the anniversary.

“We were thinking about the 250th and we realized that we were bell makers of a sort,” Peggy Davis said. “We thought we could use our bell-making capacities to create a ‘liberty bell’ of our own.”

The Davises purchased the business from Connie Davidson, daughter of its founder Jim Davidson, in 2024 to keep the iconic Maine business in the state. They moved the manufacturing of the bells from Round Pond to Waldoboro in fall 2025, making this the first full summer of running the Atlantic Highway location.

Deviating from the traditional triangle shape of buoy bells sold by North Country Wind Bells, the limited-edition liberty bell is made with three panels that are each a silhouette of the historic Liberty Bell, an iconic symbol of American independence. Originally located in Independence Hall in Pennsylvania, today the Liberty Bell is located inside Independence National Historical Park.

The wind catcher hanging from the hammer has “1776” laser cut into it to commemorate the year of America’s founding.

The Davises hope that the liberty bell serves as a reminder “of our own spirit, imagination, and courage in 2026.” The printout that comes with the bell adds that the bell “has been and continues to be a powerful image for a nation still striving to be what its founders saw as its potential.”

The limited edition bell is for sale at North Country Wind Bells, at 722 Atlantic Highway in Waldoboro, or online at northcountrywindbells.com.

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