Olde Bristol Days Returns From COVID Hiatus

Returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the 68th Olde Bristol Days proved to be a smaller, leaner, but no less celebratory version of Bristol’s signature community event.

Previous editions of Olde Bristol Days sprawled across a week or more, involving multiple locations. This year the majority of activities were limited to the weekend and almost entirely contained within Pemaquid Beach Park, which waived entrance fees for the duration.

The 2022 festival officially opened Wednesday, Aug. 10 when the Bath Jazz Band played Pemaquid Beach Park. Clayton Bank and the Stoney Coast played The Harbor Room in New Harbor on Thursday, Aug. 11 and the Dukes of Windsor, formally known as the Pete Collins Jazz Band, played the park Friday night, Aug. 12.

Saturday featured the Olde Bristol Days parade, kids games, vendors, music acts, food, and more at the beach park. Saturday night concluded with fireworks. On Sunday, Aug. 14, Olde Bristol Days concluded with the annual Merritt Brackett Lobster Boat Races, contested again off Fort William Henry.

Olde Bristol Days organizer Sheila McLain said she was pleased with how the event turned out. McLain had sworn off organizing Olde Bristol Days after the last time she did it some years ago, but she credited Mimi’s on the Beach co-owner Tammy Legault for encouraging McLain to get involved again this year and jumping in right behind her.

McLain said a team of volunteers came together quickly to revive the event, noting it is the only community festival Bristol supports.

The size of this year’s event was not predetermined, McLain said. She speculated that not holding the event the last two years may have kept some vendors away.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“It’s just the size that came together quickly with volunteers jumping in,” she said.

McLain said the committee was able to pull the event together despite a lack of funds. For several years prior to 2020, the Bristol community supported three fundraisers during the course of the year to help underwrite the costs of the event. Due directly to COVID-19, those fundraisers were discontinued, McLain said.

“We had a few sponsors this year, but we did not have the time to push for what we did in the past,” she said.

In comments posted to her personal Facebook page, McLain offered a long list of thank-you’s and kudos to the team that put the event together. “My heart is warm” she wrote. “Olde Bristol Days is back, like really back.”

In written comments, McLain personally thanked Bristol Parks Commissioners Clyde Pendleton, Sandra Lane, and Laurie Mahan for their support and endless hours of work, and cited the park’s “fabulous” beach staff, specifically Pat Porter and Shelley Gallagher, for all their extra effort.

McLain said Amanda Pendleton did an amazing job pulling the kid’s zone activities together in time for the festival; she credited April Morrison and her team for putting the parade together; Laurel Olsen, who worked with the crafters; and Jeff Friedman, who organized the car show.

Special thanks also to the lobster boat race committee, McLain said, citing Donald Drisko, Laurie Crane, Brent Fogg, Andrea Gray, Amy Rice, Anne Marie Fogg, and Amanda Pendleton. In addition, McLain said, the yearly support of Bristol Fire and Rescue, The Contented Sole, staff of Fort William Henry, the Dodges, and New Harbor Marine Construction made Olde Bristol Days happen.

“It was a great event with lots of positive feedback,” she said. “Thank you all.”

Merritt Brackett Lobster Boat Race Results

Race 1 – Clamdigger and Lobster Pickers: Outboards 25 hp and under. Skiffs 16-feet and under. Age 18 and under:

1. Jenily, Jennifer & Emily Noyes (31 mph)

2. Little Thing, Devon Carter

3. Quick One, Greg Carter

No position given:

Capt. Ed., Gabe Hanley

Dillon James, Dillion Harvey

Four Boys, Matt Taylor

Little E., Ernest Poland

Miss Lilly, Blake Feltis

Morgan Wood, Jason Benner

Race 2- Clamdigger and Lobster Pickers: Outboards up to 70 hp. Skiffs over 16-feet:

1. Zippin’, David Noyes (38 mph)

2. Little E., Caleb Reed

3. Trump 2024, Ernest Morton III

No position given:

Dirty Deeds, Spencer Gamage

Foggy Bottom, Nate House

Killer Bs, Jared McLain

Old #2, Chuck Leeman

TC 2, Ernest Poland

Tipsy, Jason Simmons

Race 3 – Clamdiggers and Lobster Pickers: Inboards or outboards – 71-hp and over, Skiffs 16 feet and over:

1. Delusional, Ron Pottle (43 mph)

2. Zippin’ Too, Jacob Noyes

3. Trick or Treat, Eben Lord

No position given:

Everlee & Oaklee, Brent Fogg

Knotty Secret, Jason Simmons

Lucky, Donnie Benner

Osprey, Brent Benner

Race 4- Four and six cylinder gas, 24 feet and over:

No entrants.

Race 5 – Gas V-8 any cu. in. and under, 24-feet and over:

1. Wanda Lou, Tony Eugley (23 mph)

Race 6 Gas V8 Modified:

1. Hard to Fathom, Gary Clifford

DNS) Thunderbolt, Bruce Engert

Race 7 – Diesel 175 hp and under, 24-feet and over:

1. Little R & R, Gregory Carter (18 mph)

2. Wet Dream, Caleb Sookey

3. Rusty Hook, Cole Poland

Race 8 – Diesel 176 to 210-hp, 24-feet and over:

1. C-Girl, Bob Poland (21 mph)

2. Reva J., Scott Poland

3. Margarita, Kurt Hallowell

4. Emily Diane, Lucas Kelsey

Race 9 – Diesel 211 to 250-hp, 24-feet and over:

1. Merganser, Don Drisko (27 mph)

2. Outaline, Hunter Prentice

3. Nate & Andy, Josh Fitzpatrick

Race 10 – Diesel 251 to 350-hp, 24 and over:

1. Matt & Pat, Marina Feltis

Race 11 – Diesel 351 to 450-hp, 28 to 39 feet 11 inch and under:

1. Overtime, Merritt Wotton (23 mph)

2. Everlee & Oaklee, Lee Moore

3. Sheila & Ivy, Billy McLain

4. Loose Ends, Tyler Cheney

Race 12 – Diesel 451 to 650-hp, 28 feet and over:

1. Lil’ Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner (41 mph)

2. Split Second, David Osgood

3. Fugitive, Dexter Benner

Race 13 – Diesel, 651 to 800-hp, 28 feet and over:

1. Shooting Star, Stephen Osgood (38 mph)

2. The Chain, Spencer Dyer

Race 14–Diesel 801-hp and over, 28 feet and over:

1. Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor (47 mph)

2. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton.

Race 15 –Diesel up to 650-hp, 40 feet and over:

1. Lettie Elise, Eben Wilson

Race 16 –Diesel 651 to 800 hp, 40 feet and over:

1. Tory Lyn, Adam Gamage (27 mph)

2. Red Lady II, Donald Wotton

3. Ava Lucille, Jason Lord

Race 17 –Diesel 801-hp and over, 40 feet and over:

1. Five Stars, Chip Johnson (36 mph)

2. 4 Ladies, Tom Clemons

3. Vicious Cycle, Max Moody

Race 18, Novi Boats:

1. Highlander, Kyle Westhaver

Race 19 – Wooden Boats, diesel or gas, 24-feet and over:

1. Merganser, Don Drisko (28 mph)

2. Reva J., Scott Poland

Race 20 – Gas Free-for-All, 24-feet and over:

1. Wanda Lou, Tony Eugley (23 mph)

Race 21 – Diesel Free-for-All, 24-feet and over:

1. Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor (48 mph)

2. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton.

3. 5 Stars, Chip Johnson

4. 4 Ladies, Tom Clemons

Race 22 – Fastest Lobster Boat Afloat, Must place 1, 2 or 3 in races 17 or 18 to qualify:

1. Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor (49 mph)

2. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton.

3. 5 Stars, Chip Johnson

4. 4 Ladies, Tom Clemons

5. Wanda Lou, Tony Eugley

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

