Olde Bristol Days Returns In Full Swing

Months after Bristol town officials considered doing away with the event, Olde Bristol Days, returned to Pemaquid Peninsula with a bang Saturday, Aug. 10.

After finding out about plans for a reduced celebration earlier this year, New Harbor resident Sabrina Beach stepped up to organize the event, recruiting volunteers to ensure Olde Bristol Days took place at its fullest potential.

Beach said that Olde Bristol Days is special to her for many reasons, but her motivation behind wanting to organize the event was due to her late husband, John Beach, who died in 2023 and loved the annual event.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the festivities began with the traditional parade featuring floats from residents and local businesses. Spectators cheered and waved their Old Bristol Days lobster claws as floats passed by.

Following the parade, families gathered at Pemaquid Beach Park to enjoy food trucks, ice cream, and craft vendors, along with a variety of children’s games and live music.

Saturday also saw the 12th annual Olde Bristol Days Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show attract record numbers according to event organizer Jeff Friedman.

The day’s events concluded with a fireworks display at Pemaquid Beach.

On Sunday, Aug. 10, the 38th annual Merritt Brackett Lobster Boat Races took place in the waters off the Pemaquid Fisherman’s Wharf.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

