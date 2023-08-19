Olde Bristol Days Returns with Families and Fun

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Residents and visitors alike descended to the tip of the Pemaquid penisula for the 69th edition of Olde Bristol Days Aug. 9-13.

The weekend’s events kicked off with the traditional parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and concluded with the Merritt Brackett Lobster Boat Races on Sunday, Aug. 13.

On Saturday, after the parade families and beach goers crowded into Pemaquid Beach Park enjoying a slate of musical entertainment, food and craft vendors, as well as a variety of children’s games including a water slide and dunk tank. The day’s events concluded with a fireworks display.

On Sunday, spectators convened near Fort William Henry for the annual Merritt Bracket Lobster Boat Races.

Lobster boat race organizer Sheila McLain said she was pleased with the turnout for both competitors and spectators this year and she passed around plenty of credit for assisting in the event’s success citing the Maine Marine Patrol, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Colonial Pemaquid Site Manager Neill De Paoli and his staff, Bristol Parks and Recreation Commissioners Clyde Pendleton, Sandra Lane, Laurie Mahan, and the parks staff, the select board, and town officials.

McLain also thanked John Eraklis and Laura Darnell, the new owners of the Pemaquid Fisherman’s Wharf, formerly Pemaquid Co-op, who offered up their office, dock, and floats for boat race organizers to do the boat registration and to hold the first post race awards ceremony since 2019.

“They went above and beyond and welcomed us so it felt like we hadn’t missed a beat in four years,” McLain said. “John said it was wonderful to see all of the people and action on the wharf drumming up old memories.”

McLain said the races could not happen without local fisherman moving their gear to make way for the races or the Dodge family allowing spectators onto their property to watch the event.

Food and music coordinator Tammy Legault echoed McLain’s comments. Legault’s business, Mimi’s on the Beach, enjoyed a busy weekend, supported by the Salty Boyz food truck.

This year’s performers included Chris Hight, Gratify, and the School Street Band.

One of the more popular events this year event proved to be the 10th annual Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show, held on the grounds of Bristol Consolidated School Saturday morning. The show attracted a large crowd and 50 competitors.

Show organizer Jeff Friedman said it was a banner year for the event.

“I was thrilled with the historical and geographic diversity at Saturday’s show,” Friedman said.

Five trophies were awarded during the car show. First place was awarded to Peter Antosiewicz, of New Harbor, for his 1959 Porsche 356D. Pam Antosiewicz, of New Harbor, took second place for her original 1972 Fiat. Doug Harley, of Boothbay, took third with a 1955 VW bug.

The Kids’ Pick trophy was awarded to Tom Anderson, of Damariscotta, for his 1953 Austin Healey 100C Racing Car. LuLu Gascoigne, of Edgecomb, received the Staff Pick trophy for her 1966 Bonneville Convertible. The Outstanding Motorcycle trophy was awarded to a 2000 Victory, entered by Dale Best, of Bristol.

The results of the Merritt Brackett Lobster Boat Races Sunday, Aug. 13, are as follows:

Clamdiggers and lobster pickers

Ages 18 and under

Outboards 25 hp and under,

skiffs 16 feet and under

1. Little Thing, Devon Carter (20 mph)

2. —, Riley Carter

3. Skidmark, Blake Feltis

4. Dillon James, Dillion Harvey

5. Sadie, Dalton Taylor

Clamdiggers and lobster pickers

Outboards up to 70 hp.

Skiffs over 16 feet.

1. Zippin’, David Noyes (33 mph)

2. —, Blake Feltis

3. Jimbo, James Fawcett

4. Rippah, Eben Wilson

5. Braley Mae, Zach Gamage

6. Dirty Deeds, Spencer Gamage

7. —, Gavin Parlin

8. Foggy Bottom, Nate House

9. Killer Bs, Jared McLain

Clamdiggers and lobster pickers

Inboards or outboards

71 hp and over,

skiffs 16 feet and over

1. Screen Time, Mason Vintinner (42 mph)

2. Zippin’ Too, Jacob Noyes

3. The Bird, Spencer Winters

4. Trick or Treat, Eben Lord

No position given:

—, Brent Fogg

—, Quintin Esparza

—, Tyler McFarland

4 Winns, Ron Pottle

Crusher Claw, Josh Ward

I Think So, Todd Kelley

Mariah, Mariah Koughan

Diesel

175 hp and under, 24 feet and over

1. Little R. & R., Gregory Carter (19 mph)

2. Wet Dream, Caleb Sookey

3. Spirit of 76, Joe Lane

176-210 hp, 24 feet and over

1. C-Girl, Bob Poland (20 mph)

2. Reva J., Scott Poland

3. Ragnarok, Ben Collyer

211-250 hp, 24 feet and over

1. Merganser, Don Drisko (28 mph)

2. Outaline, Hunter Prentice

251 to 350 hp, 24 feet and over

1. Who’s Buyn, Raymond Carter (24 mph)

2. Matt & Pat, Mariana Feltis

351-450 hp,

28-39 feet, 11 inches and under

1. Guilty Pleasure, Jake Dugas (28 mph)

2. Crustacean Frustration, Sarrell Fawcett

3. Running Late, Josh Harvey

4. Sheila & Ivy, Bill McLean

451-650 hp, 28 feet and over

1. Lil’ Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner (39 mph)

2. Split Second, David Osgood

3. Thunderstruck, Zach Geyer

4. Fugitive, Dexter Benner

5. RiJo, Tucker Johnson

651-800 hp, 28 feet and over

1. Mean Kathleen, Shawn Clemons (35 mph)

2. The Chain, Spencer Dyer

801 hp and over, 28 feet and over

1. Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor (43 mph)

2. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton

Up to 650 hp, 40 feet and over

1. Zella Sue, Zach Stotz (21.2 mph)

2. Kennebec, Tucker Phinney

651-800 hp, 40 feet and over

1. Five Stars, Chip Johnson (34 mph)

2. Alexsa Rose, Matt Shepard

3. Tory Lyn, Adam Gamage

4. Ava Lucille, Jason Lord

801 hp and over, 40 feet and over:

1. 4 Ladies, Tom Clemons (32 mph)

Novi boats (exhibition)

Beluga, John Albaum

Wooden boats

Diesel or gas, 24 feet and over

1. Merganser, Don Drisko (29 mph)

2. Zella Sue, Zach Stotz

3. Reva J., Scott Poland

Diesel free-for-all

24 feet and over

1. Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor (45 mph)

2. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton

3. Mean Kathleen, Shawn Clemons

4. Five Stars, Chip Johnson

5. Alexsa Rose, Matt Shepard

6. 4 Ladies, Tom Clemons

Fastest lobster boat afloat

1. Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor (45 mph)

2. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton

3. Mean Kathleen, Shawn Clemons

4. Alexsa Rose, Matt Shepard

5. Five Stars, Chip Johnson

