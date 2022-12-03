One Injury Reported in Structure Fire Near Pemaquid Point

Six area fire departments responded to structure fire reported at 3004 Bristol Road, near Pemaquid Point in Bristol, just before 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

According to Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, one individual required treatment at the scene by Bristol First Responders, for unspecified injuries, and that individual was later transported to LincolnHealth Miles Campus in Damariscotta by the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.

Pendleton, the first officer the scene, said the room where the fire started was fully involved with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the windows when he arrived.

Firefighters deployed what Pendleton called a “transitional attack,” spraying water from the exterior to drop the temperature within the house. Once reinforcements arrived, firefighters used air packs to enter the structure and were able to knock down the blaze within minutes.

Pendleton said the home sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, but the structure is salvageable. Pendleton said a crew would remain on site overnight to ensure the fire does not rekindle.

The initial call came in at 6:57 p.m. Bristol, South Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and Bremen fire departments responded to the scene. The Waldoboro Fire Department provided station coverage.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control. Bristol Road was closed to traffic intermittently until around 9 p.m.

Pendleton said the fire may have begun in a fireplace, but the fire marshal’s office will investigate further to determine the exact cause.

The Lincoln County News will update this story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

