Operator Identified in Fatal Southport Crash

An 18-year-old Massachusetts man died in Southport last week when the motor vehicle he was operating left the roadway sometime after midnight, struck a tree, and burst into flames.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the state medical examiner has confirmed the identity of the deceased as James T. Pener, of Brookline, Mass.

Pener was operating a 2021 Tesla four-door on Cross Road at the time of the crash which was reported to the Lincoln County Communications Center at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, July 27. Pener is identified as the vehicle’s sole occupant.

LCSO deputies responded to the scene along with Southport Fire Department and Boothbay Region Ambulance Service. The vehicle and nearby trees were burning but the fire department was able to contain and extinguish the fire.

Investigators believe speed was the major factor in the crash, but the exact cause has yet to be determined, according to the LCSO.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with accident reconstruction.

LCSO advises anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this event can use the LCSO tip line anonymously by texting the keyword LTIP and the information to 847411.

Any persons with knowledge of this incident should call Deputy Caleb Poirier or Sgt. Matthew Day at 882-7332.

