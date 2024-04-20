Owls Head Man Injured In Waldoboro Crash

Traffic on Route 1 in Waldoboro was shifted to the side for nearly two hours the afternoon of Sunday, April 14 in an effort for drivers to avoid the scene of a flipped dump truck.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged Waldoboro Fire Department and Waldoboro EMS to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of Route 1 and Union Road at approximately 1:37 p.m. on April 14.

Ryan Anderson, of Owls Head, was traveling southbound on Route 1 from Owls Head to Bremen to complete a job for his employer, Performance Paving Inc., of Owls Head. According to Waldoboro Police Officer Brian Collamore, Anderson began to drive erratically, effectively flipping the truck off of the road and onto its right side.

LifeFlight of Maine was called to respond to the scene as a precaution but was later recalled because it was not needed, Collamore said.

Anderson was responsive and able to move when he was transported from the scene by Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Collamore said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

According to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash, the incident is still under investigation.

