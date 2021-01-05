Pastor Dies in Waldoboro Accident

A 41-year-old traveling pastor died when his bus-turned-camper fell off jack stands while he was working on the rear brakes in Waldoboro on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Joe L. Guerrero had died by the time officers arrived, according to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash. He was found by the rear axle, pinned underneath the vehicle.

Lash said that a family member reported the incident at about 4 p.m. and that Joe Guerrero’s wife and two older children were present at the time.

Lash said the vehicle was most recently registered in Unity, but had been plugged in at 2507 Winslows Mills Road with permission from the property owner for about a month. He said the Guerrero family appeared to be staying on the property when not traveling in support of their evangelical ministry.

Joe Guerrero and wife Jennifer Guerrero were the founders and pastors of Truth Ministries, a traveling ministry dedicated to “spreading God’s gospel” through a variety of initiatives, including a YouTube channel.

According to the first episode of “The Guerrero’s Journey” on YouTube, Joe Guerrero was a Colorado tattoo artist who served time before becoming an evangelical pastor. Guerrero was pastor of the Second Baptist Church in Waterville from Aug. 25, 2019 to March 14, 2020. There, he and his wife started a food bank and a clothing donation program and worked to restore the dwindling congregation.

Since then, the Guerrero family has used the brightly painted blue bus to travel to communities along Route 1 in Maine, creating videos for Truth Ministries and engaging in religious outreach.

Waldoboro EMS, fire, and police responded to the accident, along with Hillside Collision. Lash confirmed that the death was accidental.

