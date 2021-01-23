Pedestrian Dies in Dresden Crash

A 40-year-old Woolwich woman who was walking on Middle Road in Dresden while wearing dark clothing died when a vehicle struck her the evening of Friday, Jan. 22.

Eva Russell-Edmonds, 40, was walking on Middle Road about a quarter-mile south of Indian Road, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Larochelle, 44, of Richmond, was driving a 2010 Honda CRV north on Middle Road. Larochelle “was unable to see” Russell-Edmonds and struck her.

The Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of the incident at 5:10 p.m. and dispatched sheriff’s deputies, who were in the area investigating a complaint of a pedestrian in the road about 4 miles away.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors. They continue to investigate the incident.

The Dresden Fire Department and Wiscasset Ambulance Service responded to the scene. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with reconstruction.

The crash and investigation closed Middle Road for about three hours. The fire department directed traffic around the area.

The sheriff’s office asks any eyewitness of the event, or anyone who saw a pedestrian on Middle Road in Dresden between 3-5:15 p.m. Friday, to contact the agency at 882-7332 or bkane@lincolnso.me. The sheriff’s office also wants to hear from anyone who picked up a pedestrian, as police believe it is unlikely that a pedestrian would have covered the 4-mile distance on foot.

