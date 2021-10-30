Pemaquid Harbor Arborist Wins October #LCNme365 Contest

Shannon Mahan’s photo of a sunset at Shaw’s Wharf in New Harbor received the most reader votes to be declared the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest.

Mahan, of Pemaquid Harbor, snapped the shot with his iPhone on Oct. 5.

“I just thought it was a good shot and it turned out all right,” Mahan said. “A couple of people at Shaw’s said I should turn it in, so I did.”

Mahan, an arborist, owns MAC Tree Service. The bird’s-eye view he has on the job can sometimes result in amazing photos.

“I’ve got some pretty cool almost aerial photos,” Mahan said.

In addition to having his photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Mahan will receive a $50 gift certificate to the Damariscotta River Grill courtesy of Newcastle Realty, the sponsor of the October contest. He will also receive a canvas print of his photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

As the 10th monthly winner, Mahan cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2020, but he can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Mahan’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2021.

Submissions are now being accepted for the November #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 Buoy Local card from the monthly sponsor, Bangor Savings Bank. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

