Pets Perish in Kitchen Fire on Barter’s Island

Firefighters quickly knocked down a kitchen fire at 21 West Side Road on Barter’s Island, Boothbay, the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 31. The occupants of the home exited safely, but a dog and a cat died of smoke inhalation.

Boothbay Fire Chief Dick Spofford said firefighters tried to revive the animals, but were unable to do so.

Spofford said the people in the house smelled plastic burning from the downstairs and realized a fire had ignited in a second-floor kitchen. No one was cooking and the cause has not been determined.

Spofford said by phone on Monday, Jan. 4 that the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office would be investigating the cause that day.

He said firefighters attempted to save the pets, but were unable to do so because there was so much smoke.

Spofford said firefighters mounted an interior attack and knocked the fire down within about 15 minutes. He said most of the damage is smoke damage and is contained to the upstairs kitchen. “We got a good hit on it,” he said.

Stanley and Laurie Barter own the home, Spofford said.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, and Southport fire departments shortly after 1 p.m. and cleared the scene at about 2:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

