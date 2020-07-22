Police Call Off Pursuit Of Motorcyclist

Police called off a high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle that started in Waldoboro and ran through Main Street in Damariscotta and into Newcastle the morning of Saturday, July 18.

Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash said the pursuing officers had to slow down going through Damariscotta and they lost the older-model sport bike.

“It just became too dangerous,” Lash said by phone Wednesday, July 22.

Lash said the chase started at 11:18 a.m. by Dunkin’ Donuts, on Route 1 in Waldoboro, when officers responded to a report of dangerous behavior and the suspect fled. The chase lasted less than five minutes.

Lash said road rage, involving an interaction between the motorcyclist and another group of motorcyclists, may have been a factor.

Lash said no witnesses or officers could get a good look at the driver because they were wearing a helmet, but he said they were likely male.

Lash hopes to gain more information about the motorcyclist in the future.

“He’ll brag about it to somebody,” Lash said.

