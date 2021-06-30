Police Investigating Death in Somerville

The Maine State Police was in the area of 1421 Route 17 in Somerville investigating a major crime the morning of Wednesday, June 30.

One individual is dead, according to Lt. Patrick Hood, of the Maine State Police.

“They are still trying to unravel it,” Hood said at the scene. “There is no public safety concern and all parties are accounted for.”

He said a press release would be distributed explaining the situation.

The Somerville Fire Department cleared the scene at 11:04 a.m.

More information will be posted at lcnme.com when it becomes available.

