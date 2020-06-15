Police Investigating Death of Former Waldoboro Man on Vinalhaven

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a former Waldoboro resident on Vinalhaven the night of Sunday, June 14.

Roger Feltis, 28, moved from Waldoboro to Vinalhaven a few months ago, according to statements from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland. He died at a home on Roberts Cemetery Road.

Knox County sheriff’s deputies and detectives with the Maine State Police responded to the island immediately after receiving a report of an incident at the home at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Both agencies remained on the island Monday afternoon.

Evidence recovery technicians spent Monday gathering evidence, while detectives and deputies are conducting interviews. The Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s Office began an autopsy Monday afternoon.

A woman who was injured in the incident was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, where she was treated and released Monday.

Vinalhaven is an island community in Knox County. The Maine Marine Patrol assisted in transporting investigators from the mainland.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

