Power Line Starts Fire, Burns Over Two Acres in Damariscotta

Firefighters from five towns responded to Willow Lane in Damariscotta to contain a brush fire on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The fire, which didn’t spread to any buildings or cause injuries, burned the underbrush of 2.5 acres of forest between Willow Lane and Cove Lane. The blaze started when the wind pushed a power line against a tree until it caught fire, according to Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts.

“Wind was the biggest challenge,” Roberts said. “It made the fire move.”

Assistant Chief Josh Pinkham saw smoke on Pemaquid Pond near his home on Lakehurst Lane at 11:57 a.m. and began investigating. By 12:04 p.m., he contacted Roberts to page out to Bremen and Damariscotta fire departments to help with locating to source of the smoke.

Roberts said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a call locating the fire near 58 Willow Lane.

In addition to Damariscotta and Bremen, the Newcastle, Nobleboro, and Bristol fire departments provided mutual aid to contain and extinguish the blaze. Maine Forestry Service, Central Maine Power Co., and the Damariscotta Police Department also responded, according to Roberts.

The blaze was quickly contained when firefighters arrived on scene. The focus was putting out the fire nearest to the propane tanks and the home at 58 Willow Lane, Roberts said, adding the fire came within 5 feet of the residence.

The fire was put out with a combination of hand tools, including forestry rakes and Pulaski axes – an axe with a hoe on its backside – to dig up earth to smother the flames, according to Roberts.

Forest floor debris including leaves and other underbrush were primarily what was burned during the fire, Roberts said.

“It’s unusual to have forest fires this time of year,” he said.

The wind and smoke, Roberts said, made the fire additionally challenging to contain.

CMP and Asplundh Tree Expert Co. removed the tree that caused the initial blaze.

The scene was cleared before 5 p.m., according to Roberts.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

