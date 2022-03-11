Public Safety Officials, AOS 93 Partner on Emergency Notification System March 11, 2022 at 12:19 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBudget Validation on Jefferson BallotBoothbay Harbor Native Helps Keep Seas Free in the Middle EastGSB Addresses Student Threat, Says No One Was in DangerLCSO to Host Forum on Police Force and Systemic Racism in Bremen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!