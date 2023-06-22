Rain Doesn’t Dampen Waldoboro’s 250th

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Residents and neighbors of Waldoboro spent a long weekend celebrating the town’s 250th anniversary in all kinds of weather and all around town from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18. Organizers and attendees brought dedication, a sense of humor, and a love for their town to carry them through the rain.

“They didn’t cancel Woodstock,” planning committee Vice Chair and Waldoborough Historical Society Vice President Bill Maxwell told a laughing crowd at the town office on June 16 as they celebrated the dedication of a time capsule.

The sestercentennial, celebrating Waldoboro’s incorporation as a town in 1773, took more than a year to plan and featured events at local organizations, businesses, and the town office.

“When this is unearthed, most of us won’t be here, but hopefully we’re leaving enough of a mark that future generations will continue these traditions,” Pooley said at the time capsule dedication.

That evening and through the following days, crowds were drawn to a bean supper, a car show, an opening ceremony, pancake breakfast, road race, movie screenings, an art show, hours of live music, bingo, and a Sunday fireworks display, the only agenda item to be rescheduled.

Kathy Spofford, one of many eating at a packed bean supper on Friday evening, said she had come to town from South Bristol with friends and planned to visit all three days.

“We’re going to do as many activities as we can,” she said. “It’ll be fun.”

Members of the ad hoc planning committee, led by Chair John Blodgett, Vice Chair Bill Maxwell, treasurer Bob Butler, and secretary Jessica Pooley, met every other Monday for months to pull the weekend together.

Blodgett and Maxwell, who both grew up in Waldoboro, said they vividly remembered the town’s bicentennial celebration in their youth and hoped to create a similarly special weekend for today’s young people.

The hour-long parade featured close to 60 floats from Waldoboro and surrounding towns; many residents said it was the best they had seen. Even before the event began, onlookers were mingling and enjoying the community atmosphere.

“Everyone was in great spirits,” Blodgett said. “People could have just sat in their vehicles and hid from the rain, but most were out in the rain talking to people and doing good things.”

Students of local schools, the town office staff, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the Maine Sea Goddess, many local businesses, church and political groups, two teams of oxen, and even Santa Claus greeted eager crowds on the village parade route through the rain on Saturday morning.

Festivities moved to the Percy Moody recreation fields that afternoon for consecutive shows by local bands, food from local staples including Morse’s Sauerkraut, Katie’s Kakes, and the Waldoboro Shellfish Committee, and balloon animals plus face-painting for children.

Numerous vendors sold out of food, including the Waldoboro Library’s lobster rolls, the Medomak Valley Little League’s burgers, J & J Jamaican’s food stand, and the shellfish committee’s steamed clams.

A few enterprising young people even enjoyed a game of mud baseball on the diamond that afternoon.

With clearer skies on June 18, festivities continued with a cornhole tournament at The Cornhole Connection, a home run derby, a chicken barbecue, and a closing ceremony with tree planting at the town landing.

Two evening performances were ultimately cancelled on Saturday night and the fireworks rescheduled to Sunday evening, the only events to be moved for the rain.

“I can’t express how pleased we were with the success of the weekend despite the weather,” Blodgett said.

An open house at the Waldoborough Historical Society brought record-breaking crowds on Saturday and Sunday, and an open house was also held at the Old German Church, which hosted the opening ceremony. Indoor events at the Waldo Theatre, a Saturday art show, and local business events also drew crowds.

Organizers expressed their gratitude for the support of the town’s public works, police, fire, and emergency medical services, along with the numerous businesses who sponsored the weekend, which they said was conducted at no cost to taxpayers.

The anniversary plans also received outside attention before and after the weekend, with a segment airing on News Center Maine last week. Lincoln County Television also recorded the festivities for a future release.

Maxwell said there has been “nothing but positive comments” from residents so far, with some asking to repeat the fun next year for Waldoboro Day.

“If someone has interest, contact the town,” Blodgett said. “Now’s the time to start thinking … it took a lot of time and effort. I can’t express my thankfulness to all the folks who stepped up to help us.”

