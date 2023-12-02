Randolph Man LifeFlighted After Jefferson Crash

A 29-year-old man was airlifted by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center the morning of Saturday, Nov. 25 after sustaining injuries in a rollover crash on Route 32 in Jefferson.

Zachary Perkins, of Randolph, was driving a 2003 Toyota RAV4 southbound on Route 32 when his vehicle left and then reentered the road before crossing the centerline, according to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle then struck a rock, causing it to flip over before coming to rest on its nose against a telephone pole guide wire, Kane said.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged Jefferson Fire and Rescue and Waldoboro EMS at 10:25 a.m. The responders then called for LifeFlight of Maine.

Perkins was wearing lap and shoulder safety belts at the time of the crash and was not ejected from the vehicle, according to Kane. Perkins reported injuries to his lower back and hips, Kane said, and was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The vehicle’s airbags were deployed and the car was totaled, Kane said. The telephone pole was also damaged in the crash.

The scene was cleared at noon on Nov. 25.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

