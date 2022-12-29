Readers to Decide Winner of 2022 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Hundreds of readers submitted thousands of photos to The Lincoln County News’ photo contest in its fifth year. Now it is up to readers to decide which of the 12 finalists will win the 2022 #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers entered the contest throughout the year by emailing pictures to photo@lcnme.com or by tagging The Lincoln County News and including #LCNme365 in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week, which was posted on the LCN’s Instagram account every Wednesday. At the end of each month, readers chose the photo of the month from weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Betsey Dalbeck, of Brookline, Mass., won the January contest with her picture of a snowy dock and lobster traps in New Harbor. Jean Duncan, of Newcastle, won the February contest with her picture of a cardinal on a birdfeeder. Doug Houston, of Bristol, won the March contest with a photo of Pemaquid Point during a storm.

Karen Haney won the April contest with a picture she snapped of the Medomak River as seen from her home on Dutch Neck Road in Waldoboro. Madelyn Oliver, of Jefferson, won the May contest with a picture of Round Pond at sunset. Kyle Santheson, of Waldoboro, won the June contest with his picture of a bear having a snack from a birdfeeder.

Nobleboro resident Mark Allen’s photo of a baby loon receiving a snack was voted the winner of the July contest. John D. Eraklis won the August contest with his picture of a boat in a reflective harbor. Robin Macgregor Nolan, of Waldoboro, won the September contest with her photo of a hummingbird feasting on salvia.

Kate Bryant, of Wiscasset, won the October contest with a photo of Wade, her 25-year-old Quarter Horse. Julia Brown, of Bremen, won the November contest with a picture of a foggy morning at Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. Angelina Waltz won the December contest with a photo of the buoy tree in Boothbay Harbor.

In addition to having their photo appear on the front page, each winning photographer also received a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

The sponsors for 2022 were Rising Tide Co-op, Ames True Value, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Key Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Maine Septic Solution, Riverside Butcher Co., Safeyard Organics, Farrin Properties, Newcastle Realty, Phillips Power Products, and Louis Doe Home Center.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle, is the sponsor of the annual contest. The family-owned print shop publishes The Lincoln County News.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 28, readers can go to lcnme.com/photo-contest to cast their vote for their favorite of the monthly winners. Each person is allowed one vote.

Whichever photo has received the most votes when the poll closes at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be declared the winner of the 2022 #LCNme365 photo contest. The winning photographer will receive a prize package of products featuring their photo, a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News, and an exclusive 2024 calendar featuring all of the monthly winners.

The #LCNme365 photo contest will return in 2023. Entries are already being accepted.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

