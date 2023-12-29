Readers to Decide Winner of 2023 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Hundreds of readers submitted thousands of photos to The Lincoln County News’ photo contest in its seventh year. Now it is up to readers to decide which of the 12 finalists will win the 2023 #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers entered the contest throughout the year by emailing pictures to photo@lcnme.com or by tagging The Lincoln County News and including #LCNme365 in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week, which was posted on the LCN’s Instagram account every Wednesday. At the end of each month, readers chose the photo of the month from weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Colleen Trayers won the January contest with a picture of a sunrise over Pemaquid Lake. Beth Morris won the February contest with a picture of a winter day in New Harbor. Shana York won the March contest with a photo of mist rising from the Damariscotta River.

Pamela Logan won the April contest with a picture she snapped of a young lupine after a rainstorm. Allison Lakin won the May contest with a picture of a first-time mother with her calf. Sandee Brackett won the June contest with a picture of lupines at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

Sadie Nelson’s photo of a dog leaping into Pemaquid Pond was voted the winner of the July contest. Kate Bryant won the August contest with a picture of a horse in a flower crown. Robin Macgregor Nolan won the September contest with her photo of a hummingbird feasting.

Deanna Leong won the October contest with a photo of a rainbow over Honeymoon Island on Pemaquid Lake. Dr. Rifat Zaidi won the November contest with a picture of a fall day in Damariscotta. Linda Bailey won the December contest with a photo of Kerr Brook in Jefferson after the first snowfall.

In addition to having their photo appear on the front page, each winning photographer also received a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

The sponsors for 2023 were Rising Tide Co-op, Ames True Value, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Key Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Maine Septic Solution, Riverside Butcher Co., Peninsula Properties, Phillips Power Products, Newcastle Realty, Bangor Savings Bank, and Louis Doe Home Center.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle, is the sponsor of the annual contest. The family-owned print shop publishes The Lincoln County News.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 27, readers can go to lcnme.com/photo-contest to cast their vote for their favorite of the monthly winners. Each person is allowed one vote.

Whichever photo has received the most votes when the poll closes at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2 will be declared the winner of the 2023 #LCNme365 photo contest. The winning photographer will receive a prize package of products featuring their photo, a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News, and an exclusive 2024 calendar featuring all of the monthly winners.

The #LCNme365 photo contest will return in 2024. Entries are already being accepted.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

