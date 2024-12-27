Readers to Decide Winner of 2024 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Hundreds of readers submitted thousands of photos to The Lincoln County News’ photo contest in its eighth year. Now it is up to readers to decide which of the 12 finalists will win the 2024 #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers entered the contest throughout the year by emailing pictures to photo@lcnme.com or by tagging The Lincoln County News and including #LCNme365 in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week, which was posted on the LCN’s Instagram account every Wednesday. At the end of each month, readers chose the photo of the month from weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Aimee Christian won the January contest with a picture from Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park. Ching Liu won the February contest with a picture of a moonbow, or lunar rainbow. Amelia Rosko won the March contest with a photo of the ocean near Pemaquid Beach Park.

Sylviann Ward won the April contest with a picture of a John Deere covered in snow. Nicole Speranza won the May contest with a picture of the northern lights over Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park. Mael Glon won the June contest with a picture of a ruby-throated hummingbird in flight.

Brady Chappell’s photo of a summer day in New Harbor was voted the winner of the July contest. Forest Holbrook won the August contest with a picture of a rock formation in La Verna Preserve in Round Pond. Kate Bryant won the September contest with her photo of an English setter enjoying the last bit of summer.

Shana York won the October contest with a photo of a hunter’s moon over Damariscotta. Tasneem Zaidi won the November contest with a picture of a fall day in Wiscasset. Jan Griesenbrock won the December contest with his picture of a bluebird in a winterberry bush.

In addition to having their photo appear on the front page, each winning photographer also received a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

The sponsors for 2024 were Rising Tide Co-op, Ames True Value Hardware and Supply, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Anserve, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Renys, Riverside Butcher Co., Peninsula Properties, Phillips Power Products, Newcastle Realty, Damariscotta Hardware, and Louis Doe Home Center.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle, is the sponsor of the annual contest. The family-owned print shop publishes The Lincoln County News.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, readers can go to lcnme.com/photo-contest to cast their vote for their favorite of the monthly winners. Each person is allowed one vote.

Whichever photo has received the most votes when the poll closes at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30 will be declared the winner of the 2024 #LCNme365 photo contest. The winning photographer will receive a prize package of products featuring their photo, a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News, and an exclusive 2025 calendar featuring all of the monthly winners.

The #LCNme365 photo contest will return in 2025. Entries are already being accepted.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

