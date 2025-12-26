Readers to Decide Winner of 2025 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Hundreds of readers submitted thousands of photos to The Lincoln County News’ photo contest in its ninth year. Now it is up to readers to decide which of the 12 finalists will win the 2025 #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers entered the contest throughout the year by emailing pictures to photo@lcnme.com or by tagging The Lincoln County News and including #LCNme365 in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week, which was posted on the LCN’s Instagram account every Wednesday. At the end of each month, readers chose the photo of the month from weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Sylviann Ward won the January contest with a picture of a winter scene in Damariscotta. Jim Stano won the February contest with a picture from Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park. Dru Barkalow won the March contest with a photo of the Damariscotta River taken in South Bristol.

Amy McLaughlin won the April contest with a picture of a fishing boat in Bremen. Doug Grant won the May contest with a picture of two birds sharing a moment on a birdfeeder. Shelley Gallagher won the June contest with a picture of the gardens at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

Hope Prentice’s photo of a flower providing shade to a visitor was voted the winner of the July contest. Jean Shippee won the August contest with a picture of sunset on Monhegan Island. Duane Lowe won the September contest with a photo of 4-day-old loon with its mother on Damariscotta Lake.

Staci Nash-Boulden Anderson won the October contest with a photo of an autumn day on Monhegan Island. Shana York won the November contest with a picture of Damariscotta at sunrise. Dick Morrison won the December contest with a picture of an afternoon at Ocean Point in Boothbay.

In addition to having their photo appear on the front page, each winning photographer also received a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

The sponsors for 2025 were Rising Tide Co-op, Ames True Value Hardware and Supply, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Anserve, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Renys, Riverside Butcher Co., Team Round Pond of Peninsula Properties, Phillips Power Products, Newcastle Realty, Damariscotta Hardware, and Louis Doe Home Center.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle, is the sponsor of the annual contest. The family-owned print shop publishes The Lincoln County News.

Polls opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24. Readers can go to lcnme.com/photo-contest to cast their vote for their favorite of the monthly winners. Each person is allowed one vote.

Whichever photo has received the most votes when the poll closes at noon on Monday, Dec. 29 will be declared the winner of the 2025 #LCNme365 photo contest. The winning photographer will receive a prize package of products featuring their photo, a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News, and an exclusive 2026 calendar featuring all of the monthly winners.

The #LCNme365 photo contest will return in 2026. Entries are already being accepted.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

