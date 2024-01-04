Record Participation for Penguin Plunge January 4, 2024 at 11:19 am Kevin Burnham, Boothbay RegisterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island ColumnPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondHistory Lives in Lincoln County during Bicentennial Plus One PilgrimageClamshell Quilters to Meet Veterans DayLincoln County Property Transfers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!