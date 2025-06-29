Rented Generators Keep Monhegan Powered Through Outage

The island of Monhegan has been powered by an assemblage of rented and county-owned generators over the course of the past week following a power outage on island that left residents and businesses with limited water and power.

The island lost electricity on the night of Tuesday, June 17, due to an equipment failure, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Emily Huber.

On Thursday, June 19, islanders reached out to LC EMA for help getting resources including generators, water, and fuel to the island, Huber said. The agency worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to transport household generators and bottled water to the island that evening, she said.

A Thursday, June 19 post on the Monhegan town website stated that power was tentatively restored. According to the post: “Our electrical system is mostly online, but slightly unstable … Some blackouts will be necessary in the coming days; prior notice will be given when possible.”

The post also urged residents to conserve water and power.

On Friday, June 20, EMA arranged for the transport of a larger 30 kilowatt generator to the island on a Monhegan Boat Lines ferry from Port Clyde.

While the island’s power district has since rented generators that are keeping the island powered for now, Huber said EMA did not have immediate plans to take back the generators the county had supplied.

The heat wave that hit Maine the week of June 24 added another factor to the evolving situation, she said.

“We’re leaving (the generators) out there for now just in case, and with this heat, we want to make sure everything’s going to be sustained,” she said.

The Monhegan Power District could not be reached for comment. The Monhegan town office did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

