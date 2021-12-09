Report Finds Bacteria in Broad Cove from Estuaries December 9, 2021 at 3:05 pm Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen CEO Steps Into RoleBremen Wins Funds to Clean Up Mud Flats, Fight PredatorsBremen Lobster Pound Co-Op to Remain Fishing Hub, Pursue AquacultureBremen Shellfish Conservation Committee Approves Funds for SurveyCommunity Shellfish Receives $420,000 for Distribution Center in Connecticut Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!