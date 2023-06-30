Responders Quickly Contain Jefferson Blaze

Jefferson Fire Chief Darren Walker credited a rapid response by the homeowner and six area fire departments for quickly extinguishing a structure fire on Monday, June 26.

Walker said more than two dozen firefighters responded to the call at 65 Washington Road, the home of Sheila and Tim Peaselee, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were visible through a first floor window. Firefighters quickly launched an interior attack and knocked the fire down in a couple minutes.

“It was an excellent stop,” Walker said. “For a daytime fire, it was amazing. Unfortunately, the house had a tremendous amount of smoke damage, but for a daytime fire it was a real good stop.”

Walker credited quick action by the homeowner, Sheila Peaselee, who called 911 immediately upon smelling smoke. Doors inside the home were closed, which helped contain some of the smoke damage, and Peaselee was outside when firefighters arrived which eliminated the need to search the premises, Walker said.

As a result of the quick response, much of the fire damage was contained to one room on the first floor of the house, Walker said.

Firefighters from Somerville, Whitefield, Nobleboro, Washington, and Waldoboro provided mutual aid support. More than 25 firefighters responded to the call, an unusually high number given the time of the day when many individuals are out of town working, according to Walker.

“Couldn’t have done it without them,” Walker said. “Everything just went like clockwork.”

Responders were on the scene for about two hours after arrival, Walker said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

