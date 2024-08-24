Retired Bristol Fire Chief Ron Pendleton Passes Away

Multiple sources have confirmed the passing of retired Bristol Fire Chief Ron Pendleton. Pendleton, 85, of New Harbor, was known to be in ill-health.

A Friday, Aug. 23, post on the Bristol Fire and Rescue Facebook page reports a service for Pendleton will be held at the New Harbor Fire Station at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13. More details will be announced at a later date.

Pendleton devoted his adult life to the fire service, joining the Samoset Fire Co. as a 15-year-old high school freshman in 1954. He spent the last 20 years of his active duty career as fire chief, coordinating Bristol’s three fire stations and overseeing the development of the town’s modern firefighting department.

Long after he stepped down as chief in late 2009, he remained active as needed. “I don’t have to be the head of it or in the front of the line,” he told The Lincoln County News in 2018. “I just go where I’m needed and do what needs to be done.”

For Pendleton, emergency response work was a family affair. His father Robert Pendleton was one of the founders of the Samoset Fire Co. in 1944, and his father-in-law, Ken Sawyer, preceded Ron as fire chief, turning over the reins in 1989.

Pendleton’s wife, Jeri Sawyer Pendleton, joined the department in 1982 and currently serves as chief of Bristol’s emergency medical service. Together, the Pendletons raised three sons, Scott, Jared, and Brad, all of whom joined the department. Jared and Brad Pendleton are both currently assistant fire chiefs with Bristol Fire and Rescue.

In April 2018, Bristol Fire and Rescue honored Ron and Geri Pendleton for their combined 100 years of service. Then Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman Jr. presented the Pendletons with an engraved silver platter, which subsequently hung on a wall in their New Harbor home.

“I may be chief, but I depend on them and look up to them both,” Leeman said. “They set an incredible example, not just for the department but also for the community.”

At the time, both Jeri and Ron told LCN they had no plans to slow down. “There’s no time in sight for us to leave,” Ron said. “Hopefully we have a lot more days and a lot more calls to go on.”

The Lincoln County News will update this story as more details become available.

