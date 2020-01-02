Rockport Man Wins 2019 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers overwhelmingly selected William “Billy” Smith as the winner of the 2019 #LCNme365 photo contest with his photograph of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park the weekend of Hurricane Dorian.

Smith, along with the other 11 finalists, had previously won a monthly #LCNme365 contest to become eligible for the annual vote. Smith won the September contest, which was sponsored by Farrin Properties, of Damariscotta.

The annual contest launched Dec. 24. Smith took the lead out of the gate and held on to it throughout the entire voting period. He ultimately received 53.1% of the 516 votes cast.

Smith captured the photo with a Mavic 2 Pro drone.

“I really don’t know what to say, other than I’m grateful and I’m humbled,” Smith said. “I enjoy taking photos and I enjoy other people seeing the photos.”

As winner of the annual contest, Smith will receive a prize package of products featuring his photo from Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle. Lincoln County Publishing Co. publishes The Lincoln County News.

The prize package includes decks of playing cards, postcards, notecards, and a framed print. In addition, Smith will receive a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News and an exclusive 2019 calendar featuring all the monthly winners of the contest. Smith’s photo will grace the cover.

New this year, Smith will receive a Yeti mug engraved with the logo of The Lincoln County News.

The 12 monthly sponsors of the contest will also receive a free copy of the calendar. The sponsors for 2019 were Racha Noodle Bar by Best Thai, of Damariscotta; Rising Tide Community Market, of Damariscotta; Maine Septic Solution, of Damariscotta; Newcastle Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Viper, of Newcastle; Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, of Damariscotta; Wawenock Golf Club, of Walpole; Riverside Butcher Co., of Damariscotta; Newcastle Publick House, of Newcastle; Farrin Properties, of Damariscotta; Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta; Damariscotta Bank & Trust, of Damariscotta; and Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

Farrin Properties will also receive an engraved Yeti mug, as it sponsored the monthly contest Smith won to qualify for the annual contest.

The 2020 contest is already underway. Smith and the 11 monthly winners from 2019 are again eligible to win.

Each week, The Lincoln County News staff selects a winning photo. At the end of the month, readers choose the photo of the month from the weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

The photo that receives the most votes appears on the front page of The Lincoln County News. In addition, the winner receives a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

Racha Noodle Bar, of Damariscotta, is the sponsor for the month of January.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

