Route 235 Reopens After Almost Five Months

A section of Route 235 in Waldoboro near the Warren town line reopened to traffic Tuesday, Sept. 26 after a culvert washout May 1 and continued construction delays closed it to through traffic for months.

Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill confirmed the road was open and said paving and other work will continue into next week.

“We know the timeline of this project fell short of what our customers have come to expect from us,” Merrill shared in a department statement. “We’re sorry for the extended delay and are taking steps to make sure we don’t have similar problems on future projects.”

The road was closed after a storm on April 31 and May 1 dropped 4-6 inches of rainfall and led to culvert failure on Route 235, along with other roads throughout the county. According to DOT work plan documents, a section of the state route about 350 feet north of the town line was already slated for work this summer.

The contract was awarded to Bangor Lawn and Landscape, of Hermon, on May 18. Merrill said the contractor has done work for the state before and was selected for this project by state law that requires the department to award contracts to the lowest qualified bidder.

The department’s initial estimate for repairs in May was about 30 days.

“Our staff did have to work with the contractor to overcome challenges along the way,” the statement said.

