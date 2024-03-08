Route 32 Reopens in Chamberlain After January Storms

The portion of state Route 32 that winds through the Bristol village of Chamberlain reopened to traffic on Wednesday, Feb. 28 after weeks of work by Hagar Enterprises Inc., of Damariscotta.

The road has been closed since the Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 storms hit the Lincoln County coast, bringing with them devastating tidal surges, washing out shoreline structures and roads.

During the Jan. 10 storm, Route 32 had sections of the road washed out in the storm surge that Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Maury Prentiss described as “badly timed” with wind and rain.

Pemaquid Loop Road, West Strand Road, Fish Point Road, Long Cove Road, and Back Shore Road also sustained washout damage from the storms but have since been repaired.

At the board’s Jan. 17 meeting, Bristol Select Board Chair Chad Hanna said the state maintains Route 32 and covered the cost of repairs.

For more information on the roads and other storm damage updates, call the Bristol town office at 563-5270, go to bristolmaine.org, or contact the Maine Department of Transportation at maine.gov/mdot.

