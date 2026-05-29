RSU 12 Approves Education Budget in Half an Hour

Voters approved RSU 12’s $30 million education budget for the upcoming fiscal year in just 30 minutes at a meeting on Wednesday, May 20.

The RSU 12 Board of Directors recommended the $30,038,306.13 budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a meeting on April 10. The amount is a $1,397,579.31 or 4.8% increase from last fiscal year.

Before voting, RSU 12 Superintendent Howard Tuttle gave a presentation of the budget and explained how the final total was decided, as well as how it will affect the seven participating towns in the school district.

All warrant articles passed with zero discussion.

Taxpayers in the district’s towns will be responsible for $16,810,192.96, an increase of $698,676.78 or 4.2%.

Whitefield’s share is $3,260,332.51, an increase of $165,687.73 or 5.8%. Alna will be responsible for $1,284,870.39, an increase of $69,385.88 or 5.2%. Somerville will be responsible for $774,786.05, an increase of $5,363 or 0.6%. Westport Island’s share is $1,118,094.76, an increase of $61,692.31 or 5.8%.

Chelsea’s contribution will be $3,315,890.64, an increase of $84,342.02 or 2.6%. Palermo’s responsibility totals $2,557,573.96, an increase of $104,051.06 or 4.2%. Windsor will contribute for $4,398,644.65, an increase of $298,156.34 or 4.9%.

During the meeting, Tuttle said some notable areas of change include the transportation and buses budget, as well as the facilities and maintenance budget.

“It hasn’t been the easiest time to create a budget,” Tuttle said.

The transportation and buses budget totals $1,862,385.22, an increase of $59,301.60 or 3.29%.Tuttle said the budget factors in anticipated rising fuel costs.

The $2,344,295.53 facilities and maintenance budget is an increase of $192,381.87 or 8.94%. Tuttle said the budgeted amount is for roof repairs at Whitefield Elementary School.

Over 70% of the budget is allocated for regular instruction, secondary tuition, and special education. The recommended regular instruction budget totals $6,508,229, an increase of $128,883.51 or 2%. Tuition for secondary education is budgeted at $8,734,625.75, an increase of $612,523.55 or 7.5%. Special education is budgeted at $6,311,880.43, an increase of $190,458.75 or 3.11%.

Other areas of the budget include other instruction at $179,660, an increase of $22,001.95 or 13.96%; student and staff support at $1,353,698.69, an increase of $45,115.53 or 3.44%; system administration at $825,968.77, an increase of $64,024.89 or 8.40%; school administration at $1,063,460.39, an increase of $72,887.66 or 7.36%; transportation and buses at $1,862,385.22, an increase of $59,301.60 or 3.29%; and debt service at $854,102.35, an increase of $10,000 or 1.18%.

Tuttle also mentioned the possibility of Liberty leaving RSU 3 and joining RSU 12. Students from Liberty would attend Palermo Consolidated School without the need of adding more teachers and staff. If Liberty were to join RSU 12, Tuttle said each town in the school district’s contribution would drop by at least 5%.

The conversation for the transition is ongoing, and there have not been any decisions made yet, he said.

Voters will consider validating the budget at their polling locations on Tuesday, June 9.

For more information, call 549-3261 or go to svrsu.org.

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