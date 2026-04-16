RSU 12 Recommends $30 Million Education Budget

The RSU 12 Board of Directors unanimously recommended a $30,038,306.13 education budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting on Thursday, April 10.

The vote follows budget presentations to the towns of RSU 12 – Alna, Chelsea, Palermo, Somerville, Whitefield, Windsor, and Westport Island – by Superintendent Howard Tuttle over the past few weeks.

“I feel like we did the best we could,” Tuttle said.

The recommended budget is a $1,397,579.31 or 4.8% increase from last fiscal year. The total estimated local cost is $16,810,192.96, an increase of 698,676.78 or 4.2%.

The local cost-sharing formula leaves Whitefield responsible for $3,260,332.51, an increase of $165,687.73 or 5.8%; Alna responsible for $1,284,870.39, an increase of $69,385.88 or 5.2%; Somerville responsible for $774,786.05, an increase of $5,363 or 0.6%; and Westport Island responsible for $1,118,094.76, an increase of $61,692.31 or 5.8%.

Chelsea’s contribution will be for $3,315,890.64, an increase of $84,342.02 or 2.6%; Palermo’s totals $2,557,573.96, an increase of $104,051.06 or 4.2%; and Windsor will contribute for $4,398,644.65, an increase of $298,156.34 or 4.9%.

Over 70% of the budget is allocated for regular instruction, secondary tuition, and special education. The recommended regular instruction budget totals $6,508,229, an increase of $128,883.51 or 2%. Tuition for secondary education is budgeted at $8,734,625.75, an increase of $612,523.55 or 7.5%. Special education is budgeted at $6,311,880.43, an increase of $190,458.75 or 3.11%.

The $2,344,295.53 facilities and maintenance budget is an increase of $192,381.87 or 8.94%. Tuttle said the budgeted amount is for roof repairs at Whitefield Elementary School.

Other areas of the budget include other instruction at $179,660, an increase of $22,001.95 or 13.96%; student and staff support at $1,353,698.69, an increase of $45,115.53 or 3.44%; system administration at $825,968.77, an increase of $64,024.89 or 8.40%; school administration at $1,063,460.39, an increase of $72,887.66 or 7.36%; transportation and buses at $1,862,385.22, an increase of $59,301.60 or 3.29%; and debt service at $854,102.35, an increase of $10,000 or 1.18%.

Future of costs of education may possibly go down if the town of Liberty decides to join RSU 12, Tuttle said.

Liberty is currently exploring withdrawal from RSU 3; the town’s students then would attend Palermo School. The estimated financial impact if Liberty would join RSU 12 is all current towns in school district would see approximately a 5% decrease in their local contribution, Tuttle said.

Tuttle said there have not been any final decisions about the discussed addition and he plans on meeting with officials from Liberty at the end of the month.

At the board’s March meeting, Tuttle said costs district officials have control over, such as staffing, salaries, and benefits, have increased by $128,883.51 or 2%.

According to Tuttle, the district’s uncontrollable costs include regular tuition, special education tuition, and the $222,842 increase in insured value factor, which is used to pay for building upkeep and critical maintenance at private schools. In 2025, the Maine Department of Education raised the insured value factor from being 6% of the maximum allowable tuition to 10%.

For the upcoming fiscal year, Tuttle said RSU 12 expects to receive $13,228,113.17 in state subsidy and other revenue, an increase of $698,902.53 or 5.58%.

Since the beginning of budget season, Tuttle has been a fierce advocate for L.D. 2226, “An Act to Amend the Essential Programs and Services School Funding Formula,” because he believes if passed, the bill will help the towns in RSU 12 that receive the least state subsidy.

State subsidy given to schools is currently dependent on the Essential Programs and Services funding formula that takes into account property taxes across the state, using home sales to determine property values. The higher the property tax, the less amount of funding the school receives from the state, Tuttle said.

In Tuttle’s presentation, he said RSU 12 property valuations have increased $248,166,667 or 15.05% in the last year, the state’s subsidy formula penalizing those with fast-rising property values by minimizing or eliminating state aid.

If passed, L.D. 2226 would make changes to the model that determines state subsidy, which has been in place since 2005. L.D. 2226 would still consider property tax, but would also take into consideration factors such as the community household income. If the bill is passed as proposed, previously disadvantaged districts would receive more support from the state, Tuttle said.

“Hopefully L.D. 2226 will pass and hopefully Liberty will join us,” Tuttle said.

Residents from the towns that make up RSU 12 will consider the budget during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20 at Chelsea Elementary School. The validation vote will be held on Tuesday, June 9 at each town’s polling locations.

For more information, call 549-3261 or go to svrsu.org.

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